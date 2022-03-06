SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SAP opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

