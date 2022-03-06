SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.23.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $330.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.81. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.