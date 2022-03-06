Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.18

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $536.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 204,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

