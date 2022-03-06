Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.18

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $536.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.
About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.