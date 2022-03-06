Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,748 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

