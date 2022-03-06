Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.20 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

