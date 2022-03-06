Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $722,000 in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tio Tech A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tio Tech A by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 456,707 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000.

NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

