Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 168,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after buying an additional 161,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.