Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $79.51 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

