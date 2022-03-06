Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,419,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.