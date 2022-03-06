Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 134,509 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

