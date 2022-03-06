Scotiabank Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.