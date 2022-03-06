Scotiabank Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$44.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.