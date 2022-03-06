Scott David Kee Sells 2,136 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CTO Scott David Kee sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $16,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,954,583.80.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.47 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.