SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $221.00 at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.50.

NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. SEA has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

