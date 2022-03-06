SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

