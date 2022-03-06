SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
