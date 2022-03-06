Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $283,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

ET stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.