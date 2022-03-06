Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.