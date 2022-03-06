Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.