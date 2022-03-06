Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

