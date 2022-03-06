Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $8,648,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

