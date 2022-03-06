Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce $20.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,973,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,822 and have sold 38,102 shares valued at $115,607. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 400,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

