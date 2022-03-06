Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Short Interest Update

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGSTU. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 9,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,033. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.