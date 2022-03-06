Sentinel Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Sentinel has a market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,944,967,939 coins and its circulating supply is 7,227,542,010 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

