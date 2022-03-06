SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $41.05

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $39.17. SentinelOne shares last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 61,430 shares changing hands.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

