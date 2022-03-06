Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 175,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.