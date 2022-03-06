ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 175612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

