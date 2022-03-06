SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBET opened at $1.49 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

