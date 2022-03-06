Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $760.62

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$760.62 and last traded at C$762.15, with a volume of 142596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$812.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,203.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,633.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

