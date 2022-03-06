Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Declines By 34.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $124,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,711,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,091. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

