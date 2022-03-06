Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Decreases By 28.3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.6 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,750.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,700.08 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2,671.62.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

