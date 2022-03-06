Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Decreases By 28.3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.6 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,750.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,700.08 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2,671.62.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

