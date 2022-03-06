Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Grows By 84.4%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 856,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.