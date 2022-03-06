Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 40.8%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amesite stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

