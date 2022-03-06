Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declines By 34.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($56.18) to €55.00 ($61.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

