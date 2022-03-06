Short Interest in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Increases By 36.1%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,390. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $160,085,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $146,919,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.