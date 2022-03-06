Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Expands By 46.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BXBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brambles in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. 43,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

