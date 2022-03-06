Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Increases By 42.2%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. 76,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618. Canfor has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.