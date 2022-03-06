Short Interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Grows By 48.0%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,400 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 1,836,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,295.0 days.

PPRQF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

