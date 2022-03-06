Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declines By 47.0%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $775.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.99. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

