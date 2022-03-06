Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Grows By 55.6%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 117,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
