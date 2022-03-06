Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Grows By 55.6%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 117,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 115,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

