Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 81.7%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,571.0 days.

Shares of EPWDF stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

