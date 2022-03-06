Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Grows By 71.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.