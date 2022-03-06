Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Grows By 71.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

