Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Increases By 50.4%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 937,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 775,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN remained flat at $$5.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 442,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,798. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.50%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
