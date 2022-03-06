Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expands By 38.1%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 220,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.94. 112,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,421. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $221,430. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 86,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 841.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,619 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

