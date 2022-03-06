Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 28.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 222,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

