Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 28.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 222,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.