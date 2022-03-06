Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Drops By 50.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $14.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
