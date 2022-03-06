Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rises By 40.6%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
