Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rises By 40.6%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

