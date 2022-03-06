Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Declines By 45.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilika stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 184,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Ilika has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
