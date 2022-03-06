Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Declines By 45.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilika stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 184,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Ilika has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.