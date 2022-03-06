Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Drops By 33.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 8,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,446. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.