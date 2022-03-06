Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Rises By 94.5%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,951,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

