Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Expands By 54.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 27,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

