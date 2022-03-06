Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Drops By 31.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

